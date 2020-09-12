Video: Tour de France stage 14 highlights

Persistence paid off for Team Sunweb at stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.

The German team took its second stage of the race after lighting up the final 10 kilometers of the day through attacks with several riders before Søren Kragh Andersen punched clear to ride to his first Tour victory.

Bora-Hansgrohe had set a fierce pace to distance the sprinters in advance of the finish in Lyon. As the race approached the city center, the attacks started flying over a pair of small hills, with moves from Julian Alaphilippe, Lennard Kemna and Marc Hirschi all coming before Kragh Andersen’s decisive strike.

