Video: Tour de France stage 14 final kilometer and highlights

Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo rode to a second career Tour de France stage victory on a solo raid on a lumpy route.

The lanky Dutch rider spun the pedals fast enough to hold off several chase groups, one of which included Guillaume Martin of Cofidis who rocketed up the rankings into second overall when he escaped with a dozen or so riders early on.

Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation rode a tactically savvy stage — despite sliding out on melting asphalt — and put on polka dots as the leader of the KoM competition for the first time in his career.

2021 Tour de France stage 14 final kilometer

2021 Tour de France stage 14 stage highlights