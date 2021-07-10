Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Video: Tour de France stage 14 final kilometer and highlights

Watch the riveting video from stage 14 of the 2021 Tour de France.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo rode to a second career Tour de France stage victory on a solo raid on a lumpy route.

The lanky Dutch rider spun the pedals fast enough to hold off several chase groups, one of which included Guillaume Martin of Cofidis who rocketed up the rankings into second overall when he escaped with a dozen or so riders early on.

Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation rode a tactically savvy stage — despite sliding out on melting asphalt — and put on polka dots as the leader of the KoM competition for the first time in his career.

2021 Tour de France stage 14 final kilometer

2021 Tour de France stage 14 stage highlights

Stay On Topic