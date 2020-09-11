Video: Tour de France stage 13 highlights
Watch the video highlights of stage 13 of the Tour de France and see the general classification blown apart behind the stage winner.
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) crashed out of the Tour when Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and the Dutchman go down.
The top 10 GC standings are blown apart in the final climb.
And Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) scores a strong win atop the Puy Mary, distancing himself from two Bora riders in the final kilometer.