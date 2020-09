Bora-Hansgrohe drove the pace for nearly 120 kilometers in an effort to shed Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and set up Peter Sagan to take more green jersey points.

The young Swiss Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) finally gets his stage win, after two oh-so-close attempts on stage 2 and stage 9 in his Tour debut.

2020 Tour de France stage 12 video highlights