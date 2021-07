Escaping from the front of a 13-man breakaway, Nils Politt rode solo to his first Tour de France stage wins in five Tour starts.

Some 15 minutes behind, Mark Cavendish scooped up more points in the competition for the green jersey, easily rolling past Michael Matthews and Jasper Philipsen.

