Video: Tour de France stage 11 highlights

Caleb Ewan snags his second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France in a four-up battle with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

But the real story might be the end of the battle for the green jersey, when Sagan was relegated from second to last in his group, and stripped of today’s sprint points for “irregular sprinting” in the final meters when he bumped van Aert.

2020 Tour de France stage 11 final kilometer

2020 Tour de France stage 11 highlights