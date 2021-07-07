Video: Tour de France stage 11 highlights and final kilometer

Viewers of stage 10 of the 2021 Tour de France watched Wout van Aert sprint side-by-side with Mark Cavendish.

On stage 11, van Aert also proved he can climb, as he twice took on Mont Ventoux, and dropped the climbers and GC contenders alike on the second lap up the Géant of Provence.

Behind him, the white jersey and yellow jersey were locked in a battle for overall placement and sprinted for minor placings on the stage.

2021 Tour de France stage 11 highlights

2021 Tour de France stage 11 final kilometer