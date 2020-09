Crosswinds, crashes, and crying were the stories of the day in stage 10 of the 2020 Tour de France.

And Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) bests Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the sprint, taking back the green jersey from Sagan.

2020 Tour de France stage 10 final kilometer

2020 Tour de France stage 10 highlights