2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Video: Tour de France stage 1 video highlights

Two massive crashes mar the first stage before the world champion rode into yellow.

Two crashes marred stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France.

The first massive crash at 47km to go took down some 60 riders, including Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin when a distracted fan clobbered “Der Panzerwagen” with a cardboard sign.

The peloton neutralized itself and rode piano for several kilometers before ramping speeds up again.

The second crash, at 11km to go, came from a touch of wheels near the front of the race, and again brought down scores of riders, including four-time Tour winner Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation).

At the end of the day, with 2.2km to go, world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) launched an unanswered attack to take yellow on the first day of racing.

2021 Tour de France stage 1 video highlights

