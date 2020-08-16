2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Video: Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5

American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) rode away from the breakaway in the final, uphill kilometers to take the fifth and final stage of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Teammate Primož Roglič — who had been wearing the leader’s yellow jersey since stage 2 — abandoned before the start of the final stage.

With his abandonment, it seemed all but assured that Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) would ride into the GC win. But Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) had other plans.

