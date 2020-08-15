Video: Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4

It’s unusual for the yellow jersey to crash. But it happened today, in the penultimate stage of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Race leader Primož Roglič went down mid-race, sat in his team car briefly, got back on his bike, and was again seen at the front of the race minutes later.

The Slovenian former ski jumper now leads Frenchman Pinot Thibault by 14 seconds.

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) both abandoned after 30 kilometers of racing. The pair hit the deck on the first descent of the day, with Kruijswijk later confirmed to have suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Up the road, Bora-Hansgrohe rider Lennard Kämna took the stage win.