2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Video: Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3

When a solo breakaway is successful, it's a beautiful thing.

Join VeloNews.com

Like & save favorites, and get a personalized homepage.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Like & save favorites, and get a personalized homepage.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Much of the time, a breakaway at the WorldTour level of racing just doesn’t succeed. But when a solo break is successful, it’s a beautiful thing.

In today’s stage, we witnessed Jumbo-Visma again look as dominant as Team Ineos once used to look in years past.

While Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) soloed to the stage win, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stamped authority in the final meters, as Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) went backward.

Stay On Topic