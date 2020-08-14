Video: Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3

Much of the time, a breakaway at the WorldTour level of racing just doesn’t succeed. But when a solo break is successful, it’s a beautiful thing.

In today’s stage, we witnessed Jumbo-Visma again look as dominant as Team Ineos once used to look in years past.

While Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) soloed to the stage win, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stamped authority in the final meters, as Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) went backward.