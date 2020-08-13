Video: Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2

In the final kilometers of today’s stage Team Ineos looked to be back to its domination of the front of the peloton. Until it didn’t.

Sepp Kuss kept a calm poker face, while chasing down the reigning Tour de France champion Egan Bernal on a soaring Alpine climb. This set up Primož Roglič‘s attack with 600 meters to go which went unanswered by any Ineos rider.

And, if this was not surprising enough, they were all were racing to stay ahead of a brutal summer hailstorm.

If you missed the live action on stage 2 of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné, here are the day’s highlights.