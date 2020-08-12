Video: Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1

If you missed the live action of Wout van Aert continuing his winning streak on the opening day of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné, besting Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), look no further.

Van Aert, hot off recent wins at Strade-Bianche and Milano-Sanremo, attacked an elite group of GC stars in the final meters of the first stage of an abbreviated Critérium du Dauphiné.

Where was Team Ineos? Overhead shots of the peloton showed the British squad trailing Jumbo-Visma for the first half of the battle, riding to protect its GC stars Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal. Then, as the peloton made its final push to the line, the camera showed Team Ineos’s riders tossed about the peloton like burgundy marbles in a child’s toy chest.