VeloNews Podcast: WSJ’s Jason Gay on Tour de France storylines, bike shortage, and L39ion of Los Angeles

Our annual pre-Tour de France episode of The VeloNews Podcast is back, and rejoining the show is Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal to help discuss some of the biggest storylines in the cycling world. Jason offers his insight into Mark Cavendish’s Tour comeback, the Tour de France’s smaller stories, and Chris Froome’s injury.

Then, Jason takes us inside his recent profile of Justin Williams and the L39ion of Los Angeles team, and discusses why Williams and L39ion are executing such a daring and impressive feat in 2021 by launching a new team and dominating criteriums. All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.

The Tour de France is back, and fans can check out tons of analysis and on-the-ground reporting from the race at Flobikes.com. Also, Canadian fans can stream all 21 stages live and on-demand on Flobikes.com. To sign up go to www.flobikes.com/velonews.