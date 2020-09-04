VeloNews Podcast: Wout van Aert’s future: Brent Bookwalter on Tour de France stress; Ineos’ crosswinds trap

Team Ineos Grenadiers exploded the peloton during Friday’s seventh stage of the Tour de France, and a handful of contenders were caught out. Wout van Aert won the stage in another stunning example of why he’s the most exciting men’s rider of the year.

On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Fred Dreier and Jens Voigt break down the action from the last few stages of the Tour de France, and analyze the biggest storylines in the race.

Van Aert has now won two stages of the Tour de France, and he’s shown that he can climb, descend, and win one day races. What does the future hold for van Aert? Jens offers his unvarnished opinion on how van Aert should steer his career — and cyclocross is not a part of the picture.

Jens also has some opinions on the UCI’s ruling to penalize Julian Alaphilippe for taking an illegal feed on stage 5.

Then, the guys break down the coming stages in the Pyrenees and discuss why the Pyrenean climbs present a challenge that is wholly different from climbs in the Alps.

Bookwalter led van Avermaet up the climb to the finish line in Siena. Photo: James Startt.

Then, our special guest Brent Bookwalter joins the show for some insight into the opening week of the Tour de France. Why is the Tour’s opening week so stressful, and what’s it like to be inside the pressure cooker of the race? Brent explains the dynamics that build pressure around riders, and remembers scenes from his four Tour de France starts. Brent also offers his take on teammate Adam Yates, and just how long Yates can hold the Tour’s yellow jersey.

Finally, Andrew Hood and James Startt chime in from Millau, France, and take us inside their adventures in covering the 2020 Tour de France. James was on the photo motorcycle this week and received an up-close view of the race.

Today’s episode is sponsored by a new training supplement called MitoQ. MitoQ is a unique form of the antioxidant CoQ10 that is designed to get inside our cell’s mitochondria to help create energy and neutralize free radicals. For more information click here.