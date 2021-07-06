VeloNews Podcast: Whether to believe Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France; Sepp Kuss; Lawson Craddock



The biggest storyline of the 2021 Tour de France is set.

Tadej Pogačar continues his dominance of the 2021 Tour de France. After Pogačar’s latest show of force in the Alps, some are wondering whether his performances are believable. On today’s episode we examine the big question surrounding Pogačar, and whether or not his results and career trajectory can help us form an opinion.

Plus, Andrew Hood and James Startt chime in from France to give us an insider’s view of the rules governing media at the Tour de France. How are those stories you read getting reported? How are those photos getting snapped? They shed light on how new rules for COVID-19 are impacting the way we consume the race.

Then, we hear from American Sepp Kuss, who sheds light on the setbacks facing Jumbo-Visma, and how the team is rolling with the punches at the race.

Finally, American rider Lawson Craddock is not racing the Tour, but he is watching every stage. Craddock gives us his perspective on the racing dynamics he’s see on television, and why the open race is unlike anything he’s seen in years. Plus, Craddock takes us inside his preparation for the upcoming 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, where he will race the time trial and road race.

This week’s episode is brought to you by InsideTracker.com, which can offer you science-backed recommendations for positive diet and lifestyle changes to improve your performance and help you pursue your favorite activities for life. Right now, get 25 percent off the entire InsideTracker store by going to www.InsideTracker.com/VeloNews.