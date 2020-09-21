VeloNews Podcast: The unexpected brilliance of Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France victory

It’s our final VeloNews Podcast episode of the 2020 Tour de France, and there are so many twists and turns to address.

The Tour de France overall was upended in the final ITT, as Tadej Pogačar overcame a 57-second deficit to leapfrog Primož Roglič into the yellow jersey. On today’s episode Fred Dreier and Andrew Hood break down all of the action and perspective from Pogačar’s historic win.

How did he pop such a big ride, and what happened to Roglič? What does the victory mean for Pogačar, and what does the defeat mean to Jumbo-Visma and its leader? Fred and Andy offer their perspective on the big news.

Then, what impact did the 2020 Tour de France’s media restrictions have on the stories we read throughout the race? Andy offers his perspective on what type of storytelling was lost and gained during this very strange Tour.

