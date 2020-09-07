VeloNews Podcast: The Tour de France explodes in the Pyrenees; Neilson Powless’ breakaways

The battle for the Tour de France’s yellow jersey heated up over the weekend, as the peloton tackled two punishing stages in the Pyrenees. On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we break down all of the action between contenders like Egan Bernal, Primož Roglič, and Tadej Pogačar.

Then, we hear from American Neilson Powless, who has attacked into two day-long breakaways already in this Tour. Why is Neilson on the attack, and what has he learned from these breakaways?

Then, Andrew Hood and James Startt file a dispatch from the Tour de France, where the peloton is anticipating a big moment for the 2020 race. On Monday, the race will test more than 600 riders and staff for COVID-19, and determine who stays in the race and who is sent home.

