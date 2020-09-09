VeloNews Podcast: Tejay van Garderen audio diary; COVID-19 testing; Primož Roglič’s missed opportunity

The 2020 Tour de France rolls on, and Jens Voigt joins the podcast again to break down all of the action from the race.

Sam Bennett’s sprint win on stage 10 carried extra significance because he out-kicked his old teammate, Peter Sagan. Jens discusses Bennett’s career path and the decision of Bora-Hansgrohe to choose Sagan over Bennett for years. Why is Peter Sagan winless in the Tour thus far? Jens analyzes Sagan’s form, as well as the strategic decisions made by Bora-Hansgrohe.

Then, Jens lends his opinion on Jumbo-Visma’s aggressive strategy through the first half of the Tour. Has the Dutch team spent too much energy in its attempt to win? And why didn’t Primož Roglič attack on the Col de Peyresourde after he initially dropped Egan Bernal?

American rider Tejay van Garderen joins the podcast today with a wide-ranging audio diary about the 2020 Tour de France. What elements of this strange edition feel completely different from the norm, and what elements are the same? What are riders talking about inside the peloton? Tejay gives us his take.

Then, Andrew Hood and James Startt file a dispatch from Île de Ré, and discuss the Tour de France’s COVID-19 testing and the stir it caused inside the peloton.

