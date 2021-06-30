VeloNews Podcast: Tadej Pogačar’s new Tour de France strategy; Michael Woods interview

Tadej Pogačar stormed to his first Tour de France stage win of 2021 on Wednesday, and on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we examine how Pogačar’s wild ride reshaped the races’ GC picture. Which GC teams are already out of contention, and what must Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma do to get back into the picture? We explore the race’s big GC shakeup.

Then, how long will Mathieu van der Poel stay in yellow, and is he pushing himself too hard with the Olympics around the corner?

Finally, we hear from Michael Woods about the safety issues at the Tour de France, and Jonas Vingegaard about his unlikely run in the top-10.

