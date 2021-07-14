Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

VeloNews Podcast: Should Pogačar release data? Brent Bookwalter on the U.S. drought at the Tour

Can anyone top Mark Cavendish for green? Should Tadej Pogačar release data? Then, Brent Bookwalter on the U.S. drought at the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is headed for a Pyrenean showdown, and on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we dig into the biggest storylines for week three.

Can anyone knock Mark Cavendish out of the green jersey? As it turns out, Michael Matthews and Sonny Colbrelli are nipping at Cavendish’s heels, even if neither man has won a stage yet. But does either one have a realistic shot at earning green? We break it down.

Then, should Tadej Pogačar release his power data from the 2021 Tour de France? Some pundits believe it may alleviate fears that Pogačar is cheating. But other believe it would expose his weaknesses.

Then, U.S. rider Brent Bookwalter is back on the podcast. Brent discusses the 10-year drought for American victories at the Tour de France, and the factors that contributed to the dry spell. Brent also discusses why young riders like Jonas Vingegaard get opportunities to shine every few years.

All that and more on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.

