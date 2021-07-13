VeloNews Podcast: Sepp Kuss wins and Durango rejoices; cycling’s favorite tax haven

Sepp Kuss became the latest American to win a stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, and on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we explore how the victory impacted people in Kuss’ cycling-mad hometown of Durango, Colorado.

John Livingston covered Sepp Kuss for the Durango Herald for the last five years, and on Sunday, Livingston wrote his final story for the newspaper — a feature story on Kuss’s big win. Livingston explains why Kuss is such an important figure in Durango, and why the small town continues to produce world-class cyclists.

Then, Andrew Hood and James Startt file their dispatch from Andorra, and discuss why so many pro cyclists have moved to the high-altitude destination. Hint: it has more to do with Andorra’s tax laws than the awesome training. All that and more on today’s episode.

This week’s episode is brought to you by InsideTracker.com, which can offer you science-backed recommendations for positive diet and lifestyle changes to improve your performance and help you pursue your favorite activities for life. Right now, get 25 percent off the entire InsideTracker store by going to InsideTracker.com/VeloNews.