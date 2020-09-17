VeloNews Podcast: Primož Roglič vs. Tadej Pogačar in the Tour de France’s alpine battle; Sepp Kuss dispatch

The Tour de France peloton rumbled up the Col de la Loze on Wednesday, and the soaring mountain did not disappoint. On today’s episode, Fred Dreier and Jens Voigt break down all of the action from the big day in the Alps.

What were Primož Roglič and Sepp Kuss up to in the final 3km of the race? Jens breaks down the action.

Then, we hear from American Sepp Kuss about his Tour de France debut and the role he’s been playing for Roglič throughout the Tour.

Finally, James Startt and Andrew Hood file their dispatch from the Col de la Loze. James was on a race motorcycle for the soaring climb, and he takes us inside the race.

All that and more on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast!

Today’s episode is sponsored by a new training supplement called MitoQ. MitoQ is a unique form of the antioxidant CoQ10 that is designed to get inside our cell’s mitochondria to help create energy and neutralize free radicals. For more information click here.