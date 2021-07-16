VeloNews Podcast: Police raids, Pogačar on Gianetti, the Tour de France’s final mountain battle; Nate Wilson interview

Our cup overflows with Tour de France stories to discuss today, and on this episode of The VeloNews Podcast we hit as many as we can.

First up is the French police raid on the Bahrain-Victorious team hotel, and why this raid in Pau has a special tie to cycling history. Then, we break down all the action from the summit finish on stage 18, which saw Tadej Pogačar bang the nail into the coffin of his rivals. Plus, Ineos Grenadiers appears to be in a free fall during this disastrous tour.

Finally, reporters asked Pogačar about his relationship with team manager Mauro Gianetti, who has previously worked with riders implicated in doping. What does Pogačar’s statement tell us about the current generation’s ties to cycling’s past?

Then, coach Nate Wilson of EF Education-Nippo joins the podcast to discuss the ever changing pathway for U.S. riders to get to the Tour de France. Wilson has seen multiple riders reach the WorldTour ranks, and the path to the big leagues for U.S. riders is never straightforward.

All that and more on this episode of The VeloNews Podcast!