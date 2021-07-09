VeloNews Podcast: Peter Sagan’s Tour de France setback; Sepp Kuss on Jumbo-Visma’s big day

The 2021 Tour de France has ended for Peter Sagan, and it was kind of a bummer for the Slovakian champ. On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we discuss Peter Sagan’s 2021 Tour, and discuss what it means in the larger context of his late-stage career. Plus, there are reports linking Sagan to French team TotalEnergies, and we discuss what a move would mean for Sagan at this point in his career.

Then, we delve into some of the GC stories to come out of stage 11 to Mont Ventoux, including the rise of Jonas Vingegaard. Who is Vingegaard, and what’s up with the stories we’ve heard of him working in a fish factory?

In the second half of the show we hear from American rider Sepp Kuss on Jumbo-Visma’s big day on Ventoux. We also hear from Luke Rowe of Ineos Grenadiers, who had to abandon the Tour.