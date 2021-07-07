Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

VeloNews Podcast: Mark Cavendish’s pursuit of history; Neilson Powless interview

We analyze Mark Cavendish's place in cycling history, and his place in British cycling after his 33rd career Tour de France stage win.

Mark Cavendish’s chase of Eddy Merckx’s all-time stage win record at the Tour de France has breathed new life and energy into the race.

On today’s The VeloNews Podcast we analyze Cavendish’s victories, and assess his place in British cycling. Cavendish’s career trajectory has happened in the shadow cast by Team Sky, Bradley Wiggins, and Chris Froome, and we assess what impact that’s had on his overall status in global cycling.

Then, we hear from American rider Neilson Powless, as well as longtime DS Rolf Aldag.

This week’s episode is brought to you by InsideTracker.com, which can offer you science-backed recommendations for positive diet and lifestyle changes to improve your performance and help you pursue your favorite activities for life. Right now, get 25 percent off the entire InsideTracker store by going to InsideTracker.com/VeloNews.

