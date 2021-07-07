VeloNews Podcast: Mark Cavendish’s pursuit of history; Neilson Powless interview

Mark Cavendish’s chase of Eddy Merckx’s all-time stage win record at the Tour de France has breathed new life and energy into the race.

On today’s The VeloNews Podcast we analyze Cavendish’s victories, and assess his place in British cycling. Cavendish’s career trajectory has happened in the shadow cast by Team Sky, Bradley Wiggins, and Chris Froome, and we assess what impact that’s had on his overall status in global cycling.

Then, we hear from American rider Neilson Powless, as well as longtime DS Rolf Aldag.

