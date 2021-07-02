VeloNews Podcast: Mark Cavendish’s bike setup; Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France legacy

On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we examine Tour de France tech, and the biggest stories involving bikes, components, tires, and other gear.

Mark Cavendish is running a unique sprint shifter setup on his Specialized Tarmac, and Ben Delaney discusses the innovative setup, and how it helps Cavendish shift in sprints. Then, Ben discusses the challenge that some bike sponsors face in getting Tour de France riders to use the newest and most high-tech gear.

Then, Andrew Hood and James Startt discuss Tadej Pogačar’s place in Tour de France history, and what the 2022 Tour could mean for Ineos Grenadiers, Primož Roglič, and other stars of the sport.

