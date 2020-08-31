VeloNews Podcast: Jens Voigt’s Tour de France analysis; on the ground in Nice

The 2020 Tour de France has begun, and so has our special podcast series taking you inside the race. For the next nine episodes, we will feature expert analysis with co-host Jens Voigt, as well as audio diaries from riders in the race, and on-the-ground reporting from the event.

Voigt joins the episode today to offer his analysis on the first two stages of the Tour. Julian Alaphilippe’s stunning win on stage 2 again made him a fan favorite, but Jens argues why Alaphilippe’s antics are a sign that he’s not a true GC contender this year.

Jens also offers his opinions on Team Ineos Grenadiers’ decision to leave its veteran rider Geraint Thomas home from the Tour. Thomas has been a part of every one of the team’s Tour de France wins. Is leaving him home a blunder?

Plus, Jens breaks down all of the crashes and drama from the stage 1 opener in Nice. What is the role of the peloton’s ‘patron’? Jens takes us inside this very special person of the peloton.

Then, we get our first dispatch from Andrew Hood and James Startt, who are both on the ground in Nice for the race. Andrew and James discuss the race’s COVID-19 safety protocols, and how they are making life different from everyone at the event, from fans to riders to journalists. What’s it like to be a reporter at this year’s race? It’s totally different.

All that and more on the first episode of our 2020 Tour de France coverage!

