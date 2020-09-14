VeloNews Podcast: Jens Voigt on Ineos’ Tour de France disaster; Toms Skujins; Can Pogačar beat Roglič?

The 2020 Tour de France took a disastrous turn for Egan Bernal and Team Ineos Grenadiers on Sunday, as the team’s hopes for the GC crashed and burned on the Grand Colombier.

On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Fred Dreier and Jens Voigt break down Ineos’ setback, and try and trace the roots of the bad day. Why was Bernal not ready for the hard day in the Jura, and how come the seven-time Tour de France-winning team faltered?

Toms Skujins takes us inside the race. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Then, Jens offers his insight on Team Sunweb, which as emerged as the most entertaining team in the 2020 Tour de France. What’s it like to be part of a team that dramatically changes focus from one season to the next? As it turns out, shifting focus requires lots of work on and off of the bike in order to be successful.

Then, we hear from fan favorite Toms Skujins on what it’s like to race the 2020 Tour de France, and what it’s like to race past empty roadsides in the mountains.

Andrew Hood and James Startt file their dispatch from the Grand Colombier, and analyze the new shape of the GC battle. Could Tadej Pogačar overhaul Primož Roglič to win the Tour de France? It’s become the biggest question of the race in week three.

All that and more on today’s episode!

