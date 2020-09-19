VeloNews Podcast, ep. 214: Did Ineos Grenadiers save its Tour? Sepp Kuss; French views on the Tour de France

It’s our penultimate episode of the 2020 Tour de France, and Jens Voigt joins the show to talk about the action on stages 18 and 19 of the race. Jens provides insight into the two breakaways that succeeded on these two tough stages, and what the riders did correctly (and incorrectly) in the big moves.

Ineos Grenadiers won a stage and boosted Richard Carapaz into the polka dot jersey. Is this enough to salvage the squad’s 2020 Tour de France? Jens and Fred analyze the high expectations for the team in the race.

Then, what are riders planning to do for Saturday’s individual time trial up La Planche des Belles Filles? Some riders are planning bike changes on the course, and Jens explains why this could be a huge gamble.

We catch up with Sepp Kuss at the finish of stage 18 to hear about his super domestique duties at the Tour, and see whether or not Sepp has any intentions of one day leading a team to the Tour de France

Then, James Startt and Andrew Hood sit down with French journalist Pierre Carrey of the publication Liberation to discuss how the French population is viewing the 2020 Tour de France. The race’s controversial running amid the COVID-19 pandemic has created split opinion in the host country, and Carrey discusses the various storylines swirling around the event in France.

