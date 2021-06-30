VeloNews Podcast: Cav’s big Tour de France win; Brent Bookwalter goes inside the 2011 Tour

The 2021 Tour de France continues, and on Tuesday the peloton saw a joyous moment as Mark Cavendish took his first stage victory since 2016. Cavendish wasn’t even supposed to attend the 2021 Tour de France, and he repaid his Deceuninck-Quick-Step management by winning his 31st career Tour stage.

On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast James Startt and Andrew Hood discuss Cavendish’s big win, and shed light on how the victory impacted people on the ground at the Tour de France.

Bookwalter helped Cadel Evans win the 2011 Tour de France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

Then, this year marks the 10-year anniversary of Cadel Evans’ Tour de France victory. American Brent Bookwalter was one of Evans’ key teammates on the 2011 BMC Racing team. Bookwalter takes us inside the 2011 Tour and sheds light on the racing dynamics and leadership style that helped BMC and Evans grab the historic win

