2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

VeloNews Podcast: An epic Tour de France battle on the Col du Portet

We break down the action from a monster Tour de France stage in the Pyrenees.

The Tour de France just had its major Pyrenean battle on the Col du Portet, and on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we analyze the big fight between Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, and Richard Carapaz.

After several days of letting the Tour de France peloton attack freely, UAE-Team Emirates rode a controlling race on stage 17. Why did the squad decide to limit the attacks, and how did this tactic server Pogačar?

Plus, was there anything that Vingegaard or Carapaz could have done differently to beat the Slovenian superstar?

Finally, Jonas Vingegaard’s accomplishment at this year’s Tour de France is bordering on historic. We analyze the Dane’s progress at the race.

This week’s episode is brought to you by InsideTracker.com, which can offer you science-backed recommendations for positive diet and lifestyle changes to improve your performance and help you pursue your favorite activities for life. Right now, get 25 percent off the entire InsideTracker store by going to InsideTracker.com/VeloNews.

