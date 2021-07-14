VeloNews Podcast: An epic Tour de France battle on the Col du Portet

The Tour de France just had its major Pyrenean battle on the Col du Portet, and on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we analyze the big fight between Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, and Richard Carapaz.

After several days of letting the Tour de France peloton attack freely, UAE-Team Emirates rode a controlling race on stage 17. Why did the squad decide to limit the attacks, and how did this tactic server Pogačar?

Plus, was there anything that Vingegaard or Carapaz could have done differently to beat the Slovenian superstar?

Finally, Jonas Vingegaard’s accomplishment at this year’s Tour de France is bordering on historic. We analyze the Dane’s progress at the race.

