Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

VeloNews Podcast: A dispatch from Mont Ventoux; Bernhard Eisel on Mark Cavendish

On today's podcast we are at the base of Mont Ventoux breaking down the thrilling action on stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

The Tour de France headed back to Mont Ventoux on Wednesday, and today on The VeloNews Podcast we come to you from the base of the famed mountain. What storylines emerged from the stage, and what do we make of Tadej Pogačar’s first sign of weakness near the summit of the mountain? We get into the action.

Then, retired great Bernhard Eisel joins the podcast to discuss the career of Mark Cavendish. Eisel was formerly a leadout rider for Cavendish, and he believes the British rider has a chance to make history at this year’s Tour de France.

Stay On Topic