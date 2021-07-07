VeloNews Podcast: A dispatch from Mont Ventoux; Bernhard Eisel on Mark Cavendish

The Tour de France headed back to Mont Ventoux on Wednesday, and today on The VeloNews Podcast we come to you from the base of the famed mountain. What storylines emerged from the stage, and what do we make of Tadej Pogačar’s first sign of weakness near the summit of the mountain? We get into the action.

Then, retired great Bernhard Eisel joins the podcast to discuss the career of Mark Cavendish. Eisel was formerly a leadout rider for Cavendish, and he believes the British rider has a chance to make history at this year’s Tour de France.