US pro roundtable: Bad weather is on everyone’s mind at the Giro d’Italia

The Giro d’Italia is in full-swing, and for several weeks, we will be covering every angle of the Italian race here on velonews.com. As an added bonus, there are eight American riders racing the Giro d’Italia, and they have lent us their expert perspective to help shed light on the event and all of its glorious trappings.

We have questions about the Giro, and our pro riders have the answers. So, every day throughout the Giro we will roll out a new Pro Roundtable, with expert perspective from pro riders. Today, the questions focus on how the threat of bad weather in the final week might affect the outcome of the race.

How much do you think the weather will alter the Giro or impact the race tactics?

Chad Haga: Pretty significantly. The impact on the racing if we keep having these cold, miserable days, I think guys will start getting sick or physically worn out. I also think we’re going to have one or maybe a few weather-altered stages.

Larry Warbasse: It could definitely make a difference if they take out some of the 5000m climbing days. Those are the days that can really break people. I hope we can do as many of them as possible. I don’t know how much it will change tactics other than if some of the big days are taken out some of the other stages could be raced much more aggressively.

Joe Dombrowski: I don’t think the weather in the final week will impact tactics. I’d put that in the same category as ‘do we finish the race or not due to rising COVID cases?’ In the end, it is out of anyone’s control. I don’t think anyone in the bunch is thinking about in what capacity the race might go on. We are just taking it day by day. Maybe that will change if it becomes clear that the race will be altered, but at this point it is still early and I think every just stays the course.

What are your top goals in the second half of the Giro?

Chad Haga: That final TT is really alluring. I would love to perform well. Otherwise, if I can keep supporting Wilco [Kelderman] deep into the final that would be great. Getting Wilco to a top finish is the primary goal. Wilco is looking really good, so I’m going to go with that. It’s too early to call on who will win, but there are a few guys looking capable of it. I’ve seen too many week-three collapses to call anything yet.