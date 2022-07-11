UCI on overnight COVID-19 controls at Tour de France: ‘All tests are negative’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

GENEVA (VN) — The UCI confirmed that no riders were diagnosed with COVID-19 in overnight controls across the entire peloton at the Tour de France.

All remaining riders were controlled Sunday evening, and the international governing body confirmed Monday morning that no one was detected to have the coronavirus.

“All tests were negative,” a statement read.

The news comes as relief for the riders in the peloton who could have faced expulsion from the race if they tested positive for COVID-19.

A handful of teams have seen riders exit the race due to COVID cases, including UAE Team Emirates and Cofidis.

Here is the full UCI statement:

In accordance with the “Rules for the organisation of road cycling competitions in the context of the coronavirus pandemic” established by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and recently updated for the Grand Tours, all riders participating in the Tour de France were tested on the evening of 10 July.

All tests were negative.

However, the UCI reminds all participants that the rules introduced over the last two years in the interests of everyone’s health and safety continue to apply. These include the obligation to wear a mask, to maintain sufficient physical distance and to disinfect hands frequently.