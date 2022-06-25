Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Tour de France

Tour de France

UCI calls for return of pinned numbers at Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes

Governing body urges against use of sleeved number fixation systems on jerseys and racesuits due to visibility issues.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The humble safety pin is poised for a return to the biggest races in the world.

The UCI sent a letter to all teams racing the upcoming Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes urging against the use of sleeved number fixation systems.

A note sent by head of road and innovation Mick Rogers and seen by CyclingTips asks “rider numbers are fixed on the outer layer of the jersey/skinsuit and not placed in pin-less number fixation systems/pockets” for all road stages. There was no similar request for time trials.

Why?

Visibility issues. The governing body mandates in its rulebook that all race numbers should be clearly readable at all times.

“Several cycling stakeholders (UCI commissaires, race organizers, cycling media and fans) have raised their concerns about the lack of visibility of rider numbers placed in pin-less number fixation systems/pockets,” reads Rogers’ letter.

The note obtained by CyclingTips doesn’t threaten sanctions for teams that don’t comply.

The use of number sleeves is one of many developments aimed at improving aerodynamics in road racing, from sleeker bikes and aero socks to road-stage racesuits and helmet redesign.

So is the old-school safety pin and the hallowed tradition of “pinning a number” back at the top of pro cycling?

Could be, if the UCI has its way.

Read the full story from our friends at CyclingTips here.

Fernando Gaviria pins on his racing number at the 2020 Vuelta a San Juan. Photo: James Startt

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo