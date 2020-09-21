UAE-Team Emirates cashes in with yellow jersey: Tour de France prize money per team
Team of Tadej Pogačar takes over €620,000 while least rewarded squad Arkéa-Samsic don't even hit the €16,000 mark
Winning the Tour de France isn’t only about a place in the history books and a yellow jersey, but also one heck of a lot of prize money.
UAE-Team Emirates, the squad of Tour champion Tadej Pogačar, comes away from their three weeks in France with an extra €623,930 ($740,000) in their wallets. Belgian media reports that the team’s total winnings from the race dominates next-best rewarded team Jumbo-Visma, who took €359,460 ($426,000).
Having taken a sweep of the yellow, white and polka dot jerseys along with three stage wins, 21-year-old Pogačar confirmed himself as the next grand tour star for the present and future, and with UAE-Team Emirates having him under contract through to 2024, they’ll be looking to reinvest some of that cash into building a roster around him.
Least-rewarded team Arkéa-Samsic took just €15,800 ($19,000) – less than three percent of the haul taken by UAE-Team Emirates.
American squad EF Pro Cycling comes home with €60,890 ($72,000) after a stage win with Daniel Martínez and eighth overall for Rigoberto Urán.
The total monies dished out to all teams totals up to over two million euros.
Tour de France earnings per team:
UAE-Team Emirates: €623,930
Team Jumbo Visma: €359,460
Trek-Segafredo: €165,150
Movistar: €138,790
Team Sunweb: €119,660
Bahrain-McLaren: €116,000
Deceuninck-Quick-Step: €110,880
Astana: €75,680
Ineos Grenadiers: €74,900
Bora-Hansgrohe: €72,020
EF Pro Cycling: €60,890
CCC Team: €48,810
AG2R-La Mondiale: €46,250
Mitchelton-Scott: €41,780
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept: €39,330
Lotto-Soudal: €38,650
Cofidis: €34,840
Groupama-FDJ: €33,480
Israel Start-up Nation: €22,120
NTT Pro Cycling Team: €20,760
Total Direct Energie: €18,820
Arkéa-Samsic: €15,800