UAE-Team Emirates cashes in with yellow jersey: Tour de France prize money per team

Winning the Tour de France isn’t only about a place in the history books and a yellow jersey, but also one heck of a lot of prize money.

UAE-Team Emirates, the squad of Tour champion Tadej Pogačar, comes away from their three weeks in France with an extra €623,930 ($740,000) in their wallets. Belgian media reports that the team’s total winnings from the race dominates next-best rewarded team Jumbo-Visma, who took €359,460 ($426,000).

Having taken a sweep of the yellow, white and polka dot jerseys along with three stage wins, 21-year-old Pogačar confirmed himself as the next grand tour star for the present and future, and with UAE-Team Emirates having him under contract through to 2024, they’ll be looking to reinvest some of that cash into building a roster around him.

Least-rewarded team Arkéa-Samsic took just €15,800 ($19,000) – less than three percent of the haul taken by UAE-Team Emirates.

American squad EF Pro Cycling comes home with €60,890 ($72,000) after a stage win with Daniel Martínez and eighth overall for Rigoberto Urán.

The total monies dished out to all teams totals up to over two million euros.

Tour de France earnings per team:

UAE-Team Emirates: €623,930

Team Jumbo Visma: €359,460

Trek-Segafredo: €165,150

Movistar: €138,790

Team Sunweb: €119,660

Bahrain-McLaren: €116,000

Deceuninck-Quick-Step: €110,880

Astana: €75,680

Ineos Grenadiers: €74,900

Bora-Hansgrohe: €72,020

EF Pro Cycling: €60,890

CCC Team: €48,810

AG2R-La Mondiale: €46,250

Mitchelton-Scott: €41,780

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept: €39,330

Lotto-Soudal: €38,650

Cofidis: €34,840

Groupama-FDJ: €33,480

Israel Start-up Nation: €22,120

NTT Pro Cycling Team: €20,760

Total Direct Energie: €18,820

Arkéa-Samsic: €15,800