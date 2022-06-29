Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s teams to wear same ‘unified’ jersey at Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

To commemorate the Tour de France Femmes this July, both Trek-Segafredo’s men’s and women’s teams will be racing around France in the same “unified” kit, which combines colors from both teams’ regular jerseys.

Trek-Segafredo’s men’s and women’s Tour squads will wear this “unified” kit.

The “viper red” of the men’s kit and “azure blue” of the women’s kit are both represented and blend into one another in the dark blue new edition jersey. The design inspiration began with the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and the final design illustrates the concept of the speed-pan effect riders experience when riding quickly past crowds, as on the Champs Élysées, where the men’s race ends and the women’s begins on the same day.

The red and blue team colors are also featured on the bib shorts, with red featuring more prominently on the left leg, and blue more prominently on the left. Even the bib straps, though covered by the jersey, feature the red-blue speed-pan effect.

The “unified” kit bib straps.

Trek-Segafredo has already had a very unified men’s and women’s team concept to begin with, with both teams sharing the same sponsors across the board.

“This kit is an opportunity to reaffirm once again that we, at Trek-Segafredo, are just one team,” said Trek-Segafredo rider Elisa Longo Borghini in a press release.

The Santini kit was designed by Trek’s senior product designer Micah Moran, art director Brian Lindstrom, and product graphic designer Kyle Doney in a process that started in the fall.

The back of the new jersey.

Trek-Segafredo is not alone in celebrating the Tour de France Femmes with a special jersey. EF Education also announced a swap-out kit in collaboration with Palace celebrating the women’s race that both the men’s and women’s teams will wear in July.

Other teams with confirmed alternate kits for the Tour include Israel–Premier Tech, Bora-Hansgrohe, and Jumbo-Visma.