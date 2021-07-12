Tour de Lachlan: Morton riding 579km/360mi today into Paris

When Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Nippo) set out to solo bikepack the entire Tour de France route plus the transfers, his goal of beating the peloton to Paris seemed lofty. It was lofty. Today, Morton is riding into Paris.

At least, that is the plan.

After notching an enormous 4,995km as of Sunday night over 206 hour of riding, Morton set out today to ride 579km/360mi in one go into Paris.

Last night Morton was greeted by a surprise visit from his father, who flew in unannounced for the occasion.

While his teammates in the Tour de France eat chef-prepared meals and enjoy nightly massages, Morton is doing things another way on his Alt Tour.

Today, Morton set out at 10 a.m. CEST to head to Paris. If his is able to stick with his plan, he will ride through the night to arrive in the capital on Tuesday morning.

The Tour de France peloton, meanwhile, is taking a rest day today, before resuming tomorrow with stage 16 (of 21) on Tuesday.

You can follow Morton’s progress at alttour.ef.com.

Conceived and supported by EF Education-Nippo and Rapha, the Alt Tour is also a fundraiser for World Bicycle Relief, for which Morton has now raised $443,678.