Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de Lachlan: Morton riding 579km/360mi today into Paris

Morton plans to ride through the night to beat the peloton to Paris by five days.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

When Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Nippo) set out to solo bikepack the entire Tour de France route plus the transfers, his goal of beating the peloton to Paris seemed lofty. It was lofty. Today, Morton is riding into Paris.

At least, that is the plan.

After notching an enormous 4,995km as of Sunday night over 206 hour of riding, Morton set out today to ride 579km/360mi in one go into Paris.

Last night Morton was greeted by a surprise visit from his father, who flew in unannounced for the occasion.

While his teammates in the Tour de France eat chef-prepared meals and enjoy nightly massages, Morton is doing things another way on his Alt Tour.

Today, Morton set out at 10 a.m. CEST to head to Paris. If his is able to stick with his plan, he will ride through the night to arrive in the capital on Tuesday morning.

The Tour de France peloton, meanwhile, is taking a rest day today, before resuming tomorrow with stage 16 (of 21) on Tuesday.

You can follow Morton’s progress at alttour.ef.com.

Conceived and supported by EF Education-Nippo and Rapha, the Alt Tour is also a fundraiser for World Bicycle Relief, for which Morton has now raised $443,678.

Stay On Topic