Tour de Lachlan: Morton halfway through 5,500km Alt Tour odyssey

Sunday was stage 9 of the Tour de France and day 9 of Lachlan Morton’s Alt Tour, a massive 5,500km solo bikepacking undertaking where he is riding not only every stage of the Tour, but all the transfers in between as well. As of Sunday night, the EF Education-Nippo rider had covered 2,822km/1,753mi and climbed 24,113m/79,110ft over 114 hours of saddle time.

Conceived and supported by EF Education-Nippo and Rapha, the Alt Tour is also a fundraiser for World Bicycle Relief, for which Morton had now raised $270,834.

Morton is aiming to beat the peloton to Paris. As of Sunday night, he had a 600km lead. The day before the Tour’s final day, however, there is a 700km transfer that his EF Education-Nippo teammates and the rest of the Tour will do as passengers in motorized vehicles.

Photo: Rapha

After a few days of riding in rubber sandals in the hopes of alleviating knee pain, Morton was back into his regular road shoes over the weekend.

Sunday found Morton climbing Mont Ventoux and getting enough flat tires that he was patching tubes — with supplies from his inflatable mattress repair kit. That evening he found a bike shop and was able to buy some more tubes. After more than a few nights of camp dinners, Morton enjoyed an evening meal at a restaurant.

Photo: Rapha

While today is a rest day for the Tour de France, Morton is again riding — tackling his second ascent of Mont Ventoux per the Tour route — and heading into the stage 12 route.

You can follow Morton’s progress on a GPS map here.