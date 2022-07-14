Become a Member

Tour de France: Wout van Aert gives fan his green jersey after he helps him with puncture

The Belgian suffered a puncture while riding to his team bus after the Col du Granon finish on stage 11 and gave away his green jersey to a fan who helped him.

A fan got the surprise of his life Wednesday when Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) turned up in want of some air and got a precious green jersey as a reward for helping him.

Van Aert was riding back to the Jumbo-Visma bus, which was parked about 13 kilometers from the finish line, after stage 11 of the Tour de France.

It had been a dramatic day of racing that saw Van Aert’s teammate Jonas Vingegaard had cracked Tadej Pogačar and taken the yellow jersey. The Belgian had put in a big shift for Vingegaard and also extended his overwhelming lead in the points classification.

Fortunately for Van Aert, the sealant in his tubeless tires worked as it should but he needed a quick top-up of air before he could get going again.

The Belgian pulled over by a surprised group of fans and asks for a pump. With plenty of cyclists on hand, a pump was quickly found and the man who helped out Van Aert got a green jersey as a reward.

Pictures of the scene were caught by those that were there, including one fan who had stopped to also repair a puncture, and video footage shows Van Aert handing over the green jersey — which zips up at the back as it was for the podium ceremony — to the delighted helper.

 

