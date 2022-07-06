Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

PEACE OUT, PAYWALL

Unlock world-class journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Wout van Aert crashes ahead of cobbles on stage 5

The yellow jersey crashes with 96km to go.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) had an untimely crash on stage 5 of the Tour de France and was forced to make a bike change after hitting the deck with just under 100km to go.

The yellow jersey was following his teammates through a right hand corner when a touch of wheels and brush with some road furniture saw him come down. The Belgian was slow to get back to his feet, checking both arms, before eventually starting again.

Van Aert came down with his teammate Steven Kruijswijk with both riders forced to chase. Surprisingly the peloton did not sit up immediately and wait for the yellow jersey, a tradition that normally happens when bad luck strikes the race leader. The fall took place just under 20km before the first of 11 sectors of cobbles.

After making it back to the peloton with 85km to go van Aert could be seen with cuts and bruises on his right arm.

More to come…

Stay On Topic

promo logo