Tour de France: Wout van Aert crashes ahead of cobbles on stage 5

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) had an untimely crash on stage 5 of the Tour de France and was forced to make a bike change after hitting the deck with just under 100km to go.

The yellow jersey was following his teammates through a right hand corner when a touch of wheels and brush with some road furniture saw him come down. The Belgian was slow to get back to his feet, checking both arms, before eventually starting again.

Van Aert came down with his teammate Steven Kruijswijk with both riders forced to chase. Surprisingly the peloton did not sit up immediately and wait for the yellow jersey, a tradition that normally happens when bad luck strikes the race leader. The fall took place just under 20km before the first of 11 sectors of cobbles.

After making it back to the peloton with 85km to go van Aert could be seen with cuts and bruises on his right arm.

Wout van Aert escapes crashing into the back of a DSM car as a barrage is called. He's lost a few of his nine lives today. I can't handle this. #TDF2022 — Aindriú O'Shea (@SadhbhOS) July 6, 2022

