Tour de France: Vincenzo Nibali, Bauke Mollema headline Trek-Segafredo, Guillaume Martin leads Cofidis

After already racing the Giro d’Italia, Vincenzo Nibali and Bauke Mollema are at it again at the Tour de France.

The pair headline a strong Trek-Segafredo team that looks likely to mix it up on breakaway days while keeping options open for a GC bid.

Julian Bernard and Kenny Elissonde add some extra power in the high mountains, while Toms Skujins gives the team some breakaway options in the medium mountains. Meanwhile, Mads Pederson, Edward Theuns, and Milano-Sanremo winner Jasper Stuyven provide the team with opportunities on the lumpy and flatter stages.

Nibali endured a difficult Giro d’Italia after he broke his wrist in a training crash just weeks before it was due to begin. He struggled to stay in contention overall and a further crash during the race was the final nail in his ambitions of getting something out of his home grand tour.

Unlike many of big names at the Tour de France, Nibali will not have to worry about saving something for the Olympic Games after he was left from Italy’s squad in favor of a more youthful line-up.

Rather than aiming for a GC result, Mollema went into the Giro d’Italia with stage victories in mind and he may take a similar approach to the Tour de France. He missed out on a win in Italy but there are plenty of chances to find one in France.

Trek-Segafredo for the Tour de France

Julian Bernard (Fra)

Kenny Elissonde (Fra)

Bauke Mollema (Ned)

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)

Mads Pedersen (Den)

Toms Skujins (Lat)

Jasper Stuyven (Bel)

Edward Theuns (Bel)

Cofidis brings team searching for breakaway wins

The Cofidis team will be hoping that 13 is not so unlucky as it enters its 13th year without a Tour de France stage win.

The French squad has named a line-up that looks destined to try and correct that with riders for all terrains, and will be buoyed by the recent win by Victor Lafay at the Giro d’Italia.

Christophe Laporte will look to get involved in the sprint finishes, with the support of Jelle Wallays. Meanwhile, Guillaume Martin puts the team in contention in the mountains and could the home team secure a strong GC finish.

Behind Martin in the mountains will be Jesus Herrada, Ruben Fernandez, and Anthony Perez. Simon Geschke and Pierre-Luc Périchon round up the team’s eight. Meanwhile, Jempy Drucker and Kennenth Vanbilsen have been named as substitutes.

Cofidis to the Tour de France

Guillaume Martin (Fra)

Christophe Laporte (Fra)

Jesus Herrada (Spa)

Anthony Perez (Fra)

Ruben Fernandez (Spa)

Simon Geschke (Ger)

Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra)

Jelle Wallays (Bel)