Tour de France trivia: Struggling to pronounce ‘Van Avermaet?’ Let the Muppets show you how

Wondering what team staffers get up to on a snoozy sprint stage at the Tour de France?

Make Muppets memes, that’s what.

After Mitchelton-Scott director Matt White was caught on an in-car camera butchering Belgian classics star Greg Van Avermaet‘s name, the Aussie team got to work Monday. The result? A viral video poking fun at White, riffing on the Muppets’ “Mahna Mahna” tune.

Mitchelton-Scott invited CCC Team to respond in a tweet that captivated Twitter as fans sat through the peloton cruising its way toward stage 3’s bunch sprint in Sisteron.

Just a few hours later, Van Avermaet and his staffers hit back.

“Hey Whitey, I heard you had some trouble with pronouncing my name, it’s …. ,” Van Avermaet said on a video clip.

And sure enough, the Muppets and their annoyingly-catchy earworm were back.

While CCC Team fell short of victory in the stage’s fast final with Matteo Trentin finishing up in eighth, at least they managed to break the internet as the subject of two videos amassing over 150,000 views in less than 18 hours.

That’s one way to lure a much-needed new sponsor toward Jim Ochowicz’s troubled team.