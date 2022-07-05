Tour de France to pay tribute to victims of Copenhagen shooting ahead of stage 4

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Tour de France will pay tribute to victims of the horrific shooting incident in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Tuesday’s fourth stage out of Dunkirk will be opened with a moment of respect for the victims of shooting that left three dead and many more injured in the Fields shopping mall in the final afternoon of the Danish grand départ.

“In tribute to the victims of the drama in Copenhagen, a minute’s applause will be organized today in Dunkirk just before the start of the stage. The Danish riders will be aligned on the start line,” read a statement from the organizers Tuesday.

Tour officials also released a statement Sunday night.

“The Tour de France assures the Danish people of its sympathy and compassion in this time. The Tour is extremely shocked and saddened to hear of what has happened in Copenhagen,” a statement issued by ASO said.

“The people of Copenhagen had given the peloton one of the greatest welcomes in the sport’s history, forging deep bonds with all its followers. The entire caravan of the Tour de France sends its sincerest condolences to the victims and their families.”