Tour de France: Thibaut Pinot smacked in face by musette in feed zone

The Groupama-FDJ star was forced to stop from the impact before chasing back after unfortunate incident.

Thibaut Pinot was involved in a freak incident in the feed zone Saturday in stage 8 in the Tour de France.

The French star was struck in the face by a musette being passed up by a Trek-Segafredo staffer.

A soigneur held out the feed bag and Pinot rode straight into it, striking his face and knocking his glasses off his face.

The Groupama-FDJ star was forced to stop from the impact.

The incident came just moments after Pinot had crashed, and he was moving up on the right side of the road.

Pinot then chased back through the cars in what was an unexpected incident during the transition stage that dips into Switzerland.

Pinot struggled to keep pace in Friday’s summit finale at Super Belles Filles and crossed the line in 31st on his “home” mountain.

Pinot started Saturday’s stage in 31st at 2:26.

The French climber returns to the Tour this year for the first time since 2020. Wracked by injuries the past few season, Pinot is hoping to win a stage as the Tour turns into the Alps and Pyrénées in the second half of the Tour.

