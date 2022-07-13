Tour de France stage 11: Jonas Vingegaard seizes the yellow jersey as Tadej Pogačar cracks
Two-time Tour de France champion cannot follow as Jumbo-Visma breaks open the race.
Jonas Vingegaard pulled off a stunning stage win at the Tour de France on Wednesday, dropping race leader Tadej Pogačar on the Col du Granon and becoming the overall race leader.
The Danish rider nabbed the yellow jersey as Pogačar completely cracked, suffering what may have been a case of hunger knock on the final climb and finishing almost three minutes down.
Second on the stage went to Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), who crossed the line 59 seconds behind Vingegaard. Roman Bardet (Team DSM) was at 1:10, 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was at 1:38, and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Thomas’ teammate Adam Yates completed a scattered top six.
Pogačar trailed in a staggering 2 minutes 52 seconds behind in seventh and slumped over his handlebars, exhausted. With time bonuses factored in he slipped to third overall 2:22 back, with Bardet now six seconds ahead of him in the general classification.
“I think it is really incredible. It is hard for me to put words on it,” Vingegaard said at the finish. “This is what I dreamt of always, a stage in the Tour and now the yellow jersey… incredible.”
His Jumbo-Visma team was aggressive from early on, firstly putting Wout van Aert up the road from the drop of the flag, and then attacking Pogačar repeatedly during the stage. Vingegaard and co-leader Primož Roglič launched several one-two surges, forcing the Slovenian to chase both, and while Roglic subsequently cracked, Vingegaard ended the day with the benefits of that strategy.
“We made a plan from the start of the day. I guess obviously you could see what the plan was,” he explained. “We wanted to make a super-hard race. We thought it was in my favor and in the favor of Primož.
“I took a lot of time today, but I never would have done that without my teammates. I really have to thank all of them. They were all incredibly strong today and I would never have done this without them.”
The decisive move came 4.6 kilometers from the end. Vingegaard admitted that his move was more in hope than expectation, a surge borne out of a determination to try rather than any perceived signs that Pogačar was about to crack.
“On the Galibier, over the top, he was really strong and he dropped everybody else. I was a bit insecure if he was going full or not,” he said. “Then on the last climb I was thinking if I don’t try I am not going to win.
“Of course a second place is a nice result in the GC, but I tried this last year. Now at least I want to try to go for the victory. And that’s what I did today. Luckily it succeeded today and now I have the yellow jersey.
Jonas Vingegaard renverse le Tour de France : le Danois remporte la 11e étape en solitaire et s’empare du maillot jaune. https://t.co/gpw2Pnf6tM #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/kbZgGMqGKx
— L’ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) July 13, 2022
“I will just keep on fighting for yellow to Paris.”
Heading into the high mountains
Stage 11 of the Tour de France was the first really big mountain stage of the race, a daunting 151.7 kilometer epic taking the riders from Savoie to the summit finish of the Col du Granon and scaling two hors categorie ascents along the way.
After an early intermediate sprint, the riders faced the second category Lacets de Montvernier (km 49.9), the first category Col du Télégraphe, the hors categorie Col du Galibier which, at 2,642 meters above sea level is the highest point of this year’s Tour, and then the final climb.
The Col du Granon was used only once before as a stage finish in the Tour, back in 1986 when Bernard Hinault had his last-ever day in the yellow jersey.
With that portent in mind, it was a day which promised a general classification shakeup. That is exactly how it would turn out.
Green jersey Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and longtime rival Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Decuninck) were the first aggressors, clipping away immediately after the drop of the flag and holding a lead of 42 seconds by the intermediate sprint (km 16.5).
Van Aert took first there to boost his lead in the green jersey contest, while behind six chasers mopped up the points from third through to eighth, putting Van Aert’s closest rival Fabio Jakobsen further on the back foot. He was only tenth there, taking a mere six points to Van Aert’s 20.
Those chasers were reeled in soon afterwards but Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was able to bridge to Van Aert and Van der Poel at kilometer 29, with 17 others joining two kilometers later.
The additions were Mikaël Chérel (AG2R-Citroën), Nils Politt and Max Schachman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Andrea Bagioli (Quick Step), Simon Geschke and Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Kamil Gradek and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Easypost), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Mads Pedersen and Tony Gallopin (Trek-Segafredo), Maciej Bodnar and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech) and Van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma teammate Christophe Laporte.
Barguil was best-placed of those in the general classification but was little threat to Pogačar’s yellow jersey, having started the day 26th overall, 13 minutes and 33 seconds back. Yet he had another goal in mind.
Barguil takes aim for the stage win
Starting the foothills of the Lacets de Montvernier after 45 kilometers of racing, the leaders were 3.10 ahead of the bunch. Van der Poel was dropped soon after the start of the climb and would retire from the race an hour later.
Latour led Geschke, Barguil and Van Aert across the top, a result that saw Geschke extend his lead in the King of the Mountains classification. The group was 7:20 ahead of the peloton with 80 kilometers remaining.
Bodnar and others were dropped on the Col du Télégraphe as Barguil began the process of thinning things down. He reduced the group to 11 riders while helping to boost their lead over the peloton to nine minutes with three kilometres left to climb.
He rolled over the top second there behind Latour and just ahead of Geschke and Chérel.
Behind, Roglic showed the aggressive intentions of the Jumbo-Visma team by attacking hard. He drove the pace down the descent of the Télégraphe and this created a selection, with Pogačar, Vingegaard, Pierre Laporte and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) going clear with him.
Jumbo-Visma continued firing on the Galiber, with Vinegaard and Roglic taking it in turns to attack the race leader. Pogačar covered each move and put in some digs of his own, with a temporary stalemate then breaking out.
Up front, Chérel played his hand 63 kilometers from the finish but didn’t get far. Van Aert, Geschke, Barguil and Latour then pushed ahead and were joined by Teuns, with Barguil then making his big move seven kilometers from the top.
More attacks on the race leader
The general classification contenders had regrouped behind but Roglic threw down the gauntlet again and made another probing surge, which was counted by Pogačar. Vingegaard marked him and further attacks followed before Roglic was dropped.
Bardet and Thomas also went south, with Pogačar and Vingegaard continuing together before yet another regrouping.
Barguil didn’t have to worry about any stop/start racing and continued a high tempo out front, netting the Souvenir Henri Desgrange prize by crossing the Col du Galibier first. He was 50 seconds clear of closest-chaser Geschke, with Latour at 1:25 and Van Aert close by but deciding to wait for his teammates.
With 30 kilometres remaining the Pogačar group was 4:40 behind Barguil. In addition to the race leader there were four Jumbo-Vismas, namely Vingegaard, Van Aert, Steven Kruijswijk and Sepp Kuss, as well as Ineos duo Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates, Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).
Roglic had been dropped and was in a group with David Gaudu and other Groupama-FDJ riders, but Van Aert went back to those and helped them to return.
The yellow jersey group was 5:15 behind Barguil at that point but reduced its deficit on the final climb to 3:35 with 10 kilometers remaining.
The day’s big drama was about to play out.
Vingegaard flies, Pogačar fades
Quintana was feeling good and kicked clear from the yellow jersey group on the concluding climb of the Col du Granon. He caught and passed Geschke, and was 1 minute 52 seconds behind teammate Barguil with just under seven kilometers remaining.
Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) had been in trouble on the Galibier, but had rallied and was leading the Pogačar group with six kilometers left.
Bardet then kicked things off with a big attack. Vingegaard surged several minutes later, with Majka trying to lead Pogačar up to him but easing back when he realized his team leader was being dropped. Barguil was caught and left by Quintana with 4.4 kilometers remaining; Vingegaard then caught and dropped Bardet, and opened an ever-increasing gap over Pogačar and Thomas.
The yellow jersey had completely exploded and was soon on his own, following a lonely, losing path to the summit. Vingegaard was on a charge and sped past Quintana with four kilometers left, becoming the leading rider on the road. He had also just become the virtual yellow jersey, with Pogačar 40 seconds back at that point and slipping to 1:29 in arrears two kilometers later.
The young Slovenian continued to fade from there, being passed by Gaudu and Yates, and eventually crossed the line a distant seventh, 2:51 behind the new race leader.
It was a huge blow and while the Tour isn’t over, it’s been shaken up in a way very few expected.
Tour de France Stage 11 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:18:02
|2
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:59
|3
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:10
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:38
|5
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:04
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:10
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:51
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:38
|9
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:59
|10
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:16
|11
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|4:37
|12
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:40
|13
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:38
|14
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:26
|15
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|8:08
|16
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|8:08
|17
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:48
|18
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:55
|19
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:31
|20
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:31
|21
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:17
|22
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:47
|23
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:53
|24
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:57
|25
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:27
|26
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|17:27
|27
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|20:48
|28
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:41
|29
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22:08
|30
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:20
|31
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|24:45
|32
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:54
|33
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:54
|34
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|25:54
|35
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|26:12
|36
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:44
|37
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:48
|38
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:06
|39
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|27:16
|40
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:16
|41
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:16
|42
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:16
|43
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:16
|44
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27:16
|45
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:16
|46
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:16
|47
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|27:16
|48
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:16
|49
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|27:16
|50
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|27:16
|51
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:16
|52
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27:16
|53
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:16
|54
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27:16
|55
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:16
|56
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:16
|57
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|27:16
|58
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27:16
|59
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:59
|60
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28:08
|61
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:28
|62
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:45
|63
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|28:45
|64
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|28:45
|65
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|28:45
|66
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:45
|67
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|28:59
|68
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|29:01
|69
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|29:42
|70
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:42
|71
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|29:42
|72
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|29:42
|73
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:42
|74
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|29:42
|75
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:42
|76
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|29:46
|77
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|29:50
|78
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:50
|79
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:50
|80
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|30:32
|81
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:32
|82
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:32
|83
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|30:32
|84
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|30:32
|85
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:32
|86
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30:32
|87
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:32
|88
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:32
|89
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:37
|90
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:37
|91
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|30:40
|92
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|31:25
|93
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|31:25
|94
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|31:25
|95
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:25
|96
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:36
|97
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|31:57
|98
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:18
|99
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:20
|100
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:37
|101
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:42
|102
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|33:04
|103
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33:59
|104
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|34:06
|105
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34:06
|106
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|34:06
|107
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|34:09
|108
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|34:09
|109
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|34:09
|110
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:09
|111
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|34:09
|112
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|34:09
|113
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:09
|114
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:09
|115
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|34:09
|116
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:09
|117
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|34:09
|118
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:09
|119
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:25
|120
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:31
|121
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|34:31
|122
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|35:19
|123
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|35:26
|124
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|35:48
|125
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:48
|126
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|35:48
|127
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|36:18
|128
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|36:25
|129
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|36:46
|130
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|36:46
|131
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|36:51
|132
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|36:55
|133
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|37:11
|134
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37:23
|135
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37:23
|136
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37:23
|137
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|37:23
|138
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|37:23
|139
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|37:57
|140
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|37:57
|141
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:10
|142
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|38:18
|143
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|38:59
|144
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|38:59
|145
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:59
|146
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|38:59
|147
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|38:59
|148
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:59
|149
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|38:59
|150
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|38:59
|151
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:59
|152
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:59
|153
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|38:59
|154
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|38:59
|155
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|39:21
|156
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|39:32
|157
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|39:52
|158
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|40:08
|159
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|40:08
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|41:29:59
|2
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:16
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:22
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:26
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:37
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:06
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:13
|8
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:23
|9
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:07
|10
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|9:29
|11
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:12
|12
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:27
|13
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:48
|14
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:54
|15
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:20
|16
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:27
|17
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:17
|18
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:52
|19
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|27:07
|20
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|28:10
|21
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:27
|22
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|29:34
|23
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:11
|24
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|31:52
|25
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:43
|26
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:44
|27
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:01
|28
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:35
|29
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:36
|30
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|38:43
|31
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:12
|32
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|41:45
|33
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|45:25
|34
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|46:09
|35
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46:50
|36
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|48:37
|37
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|50:42
|38
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|51:29
|39
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|53:15
|40
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:44
|41
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|55:37
|42
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|55:41
|43
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|56:45
|44
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|57:05
|45
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|59:30
|46
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:00:16
|47
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00:33
|48
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:00:37
|49
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:07
|50
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:03:16
|51
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:03:48
|52
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:03:55
|53
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|1:04:32
|54
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04:38
|55
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04:47
|56
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:29
|57
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|1:05:39
|58
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06:13
|59
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:06:56
|60
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:07:17
|61
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:07:34
|62
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:08:24
|63
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:08:59
|64
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:10:05
|65
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:10:35
|66
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:12:30
|67
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:13:15
|68
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:14:01
|69
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:14:25
|70
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14:31
|71
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:16:01
|72
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:19:00
|73
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:19:45
|74
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:20:02
|75
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:21:39
|76
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:21:40
|77
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:21:45
|78
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:22:42
|79
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|1:22:44
|80
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:23:07
|81
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:24:26
|82
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:24:55
|83
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:26:32
|84
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:27:30
|85
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:29:04
|86
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:32:02
|87
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:32:09
|88
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:32:53
|89
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:33:23
|90
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33:25
|91
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34:26
|92
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34:58
|93
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:36:17
|94
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:36:45
|95
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:37:10
|96
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:37:47
|97
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:38:04
|98
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:38:56
|99
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:39:21
|100
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:40:24
|101
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:40:40
|102
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:40:42
|103
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42:16
|104
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43:11
|105
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:44:06
|106
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:44:22
|107
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:45:24
|108
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:45:41
|109
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:45:45
|110
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:46:30
|111
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:46:31
|112
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46:42
|113
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:49:20
|114
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49:57
|115
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:50:08
|116
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:51:43
|117
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:53:18
|118
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:53:54
|119
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:54:06
|120
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:55:04
|121
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:55:30
|122
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:55:31
|123
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|1:56:27
|124
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:56:53
|125
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:57:23
|126
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:57:26
|127
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:57:43
|128
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:57:49
|129
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:28
|130
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:58:28
|131
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:58:29
|132
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:58:45
|133
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:00:07
|134
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:00:09
|135
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|2:00:42
|136
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|2:01:44
|137
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01:51
|138
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:03:24
|139
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2:03:26
|140
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:04:53
|141
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:04:59
|142
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:07:04
|143
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:07:46
|144
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:08:19
|145
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:09:53
|146
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|2:10:05
|147
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:11:08
|148
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:13:23
|149
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:17:52
|150
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|2:18:06
|151
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:21:09
|152
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:25:19
|153
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:25:21
|154
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|2:25:47
|155
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:26:38
|156
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29:25
|157
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:37:24
|158
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:39:00
|159
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|2:43:52
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|304
|2
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|155
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|148
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|129
|5
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|114
|6
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|109
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|86
|8
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|86
|9
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|72
|10
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|68
|11
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|62
|12
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|58
|14
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|52
|15
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|51
|16
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50
|17
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|47
|18
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|46
|19
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|20
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43
|21
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|43
|22
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43
|23
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43
|24
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|42
|25
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|26
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|37
|27
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|36
|28
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35
|29
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35
|30
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33
|31
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|31
|32
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|33
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|30
|34
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30
|35
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|36
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29
|37
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|27
|38
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|27
|39
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|40
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|41
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|42
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|24
|43
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24
|44
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|45
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|46
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|20
|47
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|48
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|49
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|19
|50
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|51
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|18
|52
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|53
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|54
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|55
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|56
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|57
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|58
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|59
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|15
|60
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|61
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|62
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|63
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|64
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15
|65
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13
|66
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|13
|67
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13
|68
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|69
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|12
|70
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|71
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|11
|72
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|73
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|74
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|75
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|76
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|77
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|78
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|9
|79
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|80
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8
|81
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|82
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|83
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|84
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|85
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|86
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|87
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|88
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|89
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|6
|90
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|91
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|92
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|93
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|94
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|95
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|96
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|97
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|98
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5
|99
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|4
|100
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|101
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|4
|102
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|103
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|104
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|105
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|106
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|107
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|108
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|109
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|110
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2
|111
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|112
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1
|113
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|114
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|115
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-10
|116
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|-18
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|41:32:21
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:50
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|29:30
|4
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|43:47
|5
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|48:20
|6
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|58:11
|7
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:02:16
|8
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:07
|9
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12:09
|10
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:19:23
|11
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29:47
|12
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32:36
|13
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:38:02
|14
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40:49
|15
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:47:46
|16
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:51:44
|17
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:53:08
|18
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|1:54:05
|19
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56:06
|20
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:57:47
|21
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:58:20
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:02:31
|23
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:05:24
|24
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:05:57
|25
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:35:02
|26
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:36:38
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|43
|2
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|35
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|30
|4
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|18
|6
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|7
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|17
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|9
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|10
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|12
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|12
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|14
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|15
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|7
|16
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7
|17
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|18
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|19
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|20
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|21
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|22
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|23
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|24
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|25
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|26
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|27
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|28
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|29
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|30
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|31
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|32
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|33
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|34
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|35
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:37:03
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:35
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:44
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|40:26
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:03
|6
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|59:34
|7
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:18:33
|8
|Movistar Team
|1:21:23
|9
|Cofidis
|1:23:06
|10
|Team DSM
|1:29:05
|11
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:39:29
|12
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:40:02
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:46:12
|14
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:52:27
|15
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:02:16
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:09:44
|17
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:41:21
|18
|TotalEnergies
|3:06:02
|19
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:20:24
|20
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:31:54
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|4:11:44
|22
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:32:01
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.