Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 11: Jonas Vingegaard seizes the yellow jersey as Tadej Pogačar cracks

Two-time Tour de France champion cannot follow as Jumbo-Visma breaks open the race.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jonas Vingegaard pulled off a stunning stage win at the Tour de France on Wednesday, dropping race leader Tadej Pogačar on the Col du Granon and becoming the overall race leader.

The Danish rider nabbed the yellow jersey as Pogačar completely cracked, suffering what may have been a case of hunger knock on the final climb and finishing almost three minutes down.

Second on the stage went to Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), who crossed the line 59 seconds behind Vingegaard. Roman Bardet (Team DSM) was at 1:10, 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was at 1:38, and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Thomas’ teammate Adam Yates completed a scattered top six.

Pogačar trailed in a staggering 2 minutes 52 seconds behind in seventh and slumped over his handlebars, exhausted. With time bonuses factored in he slipped to third overall 2:22 back, with Bardet now six seconds ahead of him in the general classification.

“I think it is really incredible. It is hard for me to put words on it,” Vingegaard said at the finish. “This is what I dreamt of always, a stage in the Tour and now the yellow jersey… incredible.”

His Jumbo-Visma team was aggressive from early on, firstly putting Wout van Aert up the road from the drop of the flag, and then attacking Pogačar repeatedly during the stage. Vingegaard and co-leader Primož Roglič launched several one-two surges, forcing the Slovenian to chase both, and while Roglic subsequently cracked, Vingegaard ended the day with the benefits of that strategy.

“We made a plan from the start of the day. I guess obviously you could see what the plan was,” he explained. “We wanted to make a super-hard race. We thought it was in my favor and in the favor of Primož.

“I took a lot of time today, but I never would have done that without my teammates. I really have to thank all of them. They were all incredibly strong today and I would never have done this without them.”

The decisive move came 4.6 kilometers from the end. Vingegaard admitted that his move was more in hope than expectation, a surge borne out of a determination to try rather than any perceived signs that Pogačar was about to crack.

“On the Galibier, over the top, he was really strong and he dropped everybody else. I was a bit insecure if he was going full or not,” he said. “Then on the last climb I was thinking if I don’t try I am not going to win.

“Of course a second place is a nice result in the GC, but I tried this last year. Now at least I want to try to go for the victory. And that’s what I did today. Luckily it succeeded today and now I have the yellow jersey.

“I will just keep on fighting for yellow to Paris.”

Heading into the high mountains

Stage 11 of the Tour de France was the first really big mountain stage of the race, a daunting 151.7 kilometer epic taking the riders from Savoie to the summit finish of the Col du Granon and scaling two hors categorie ascents along the way.

After an early intermediate sprint, the riders faced the second category Lacets de Montvernier (km 49.9), the first category Col du Télégraphe, the hors categorie Col du Galibier which, at 2,642 meters above sea level is the highest point of this year’s Tour, and then the final climb.

The Col du Granon was used only once before as a stage finish in the Tour, back in 1986 when Bernard Hinault had his last-ever day in the yellow jersey.

With that portent in mind, it was a day which promised a general classification shakeup. That is exactly how it would turn out.

Green jersey Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and longtime rival Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Decuninck) were the first aggressors, clipping away immediately after the drop of the flag and holding a lead of 42 seconds by the intermediate sprint (km 16.5).

Van Aert took first there to boost his lead in the green jersey contest, while behind six chasers mopped up the points from third through to eighth, putting Van Aert’s closest rival Fabio Jakobsen further on the back foot. He was only tenth there, taking a mere six points to Van Aert’s 20.

Those chasers were reeled in soon afterwards but Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was able to bridge to Van Aert and Van der Poel at kilometer 29, with 17 others joining two kilometers later.

The additions were Mikaël Chérel (AG2R-Citroën), Nils Politt and Max Schachman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Andrea Bagioli (Quick Step), Simon Geschke and Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Kamil Gradek and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Easypost), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Mads Pedersen and Tony Gallopin (Trek-Segafredo), Maciej Bodnar and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech) and Van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma teammate Christophe Laporte.

Barguil was best-placed of those in the general classification but was little threat to Pogačar’s yellow jersey, having started the day 26th overall, 13 minutes and 33 seconds back. Yet he had another goal in mind.

Barguil takes aim for the stage win

Starting the foothills of the Lacets de Montvernier after 45 kilometers of racing, the leaders were 3.10 ahead of the bunch. Van der Poel was dropped soon after the start of the climb and would retire from the race an hour later.

Latour led Geschke, Barguil and Van Aert across the top, a result that saw Geschke extend his lead in the King of the Mountains classification. The group was 7:20 ahead of the peloton with 80 kilometers remaining.

Bodnar and others were dropped on the Col du Télégraphe as Barguil began the process of thinning things down. He reduced the group to 11 riders while helping to boost their lead over the peloton to nine minutes with three kilometres left to climb.

He rolled over the top second there behind Latour and just ahead of Geschke and Chérel.

Behind, Roglic showed the aggressive intentions of the Jumbo-Visma team by attacking hard. He drove the pace down the descent of the Télégraphe and this created a selection, with Pogačar, Vingegaard, Pierre Laporte and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) going clear with him.

Jumbo-Visma continued firing on the Galiber, with Vinegaard and Roglic taking it in turns to attack the race leader. Pogačar covered each move and put in some digs of his own, with a temporary stalemate then breaking out.

Up front, Chérel played his hand 63 kilometers from the finish but didn’t get far. Van Aert, Geschke, Barguil and Latour then pushed ahead and were joined by Teuns, with Barguil then making his big move seven kilometers from the top.

More attacks on the race leader

The general classification contenders had regrouped behind but Roglic threw down the gauntlet again and made another probing surge, which was counted by Pogačar. Vingegaard marked him and further attacks followed before Roglic was dropped.

Bardet and Thomas also went south, with Pogačar and Vingegaard continuing together before yet another regrouping.

Barguil didn’t have to worry about any stop/start racing and continued a high tempo out front, netting the Souvenir Henri Desgrange prize by crossing the Col du Galibier first. He was 50 seconds clear of closest-chaser Geschke, with Latour at 1:25 and Van Aert close by but deciding to wait for his teammates.

With 30 kilometres remaining the Pogačar group was 4:40 behind Barguil. In addition to the race leader there were four Jumbo-Vismas, namely Vingegaard, Van Aert, Steven Kruijswijk and Sepp Kuss, as well as Ineos duo Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates, Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).

Roglic had been dropped and was in a group with David Gaudu and other Groupama-FDJ riders, but Van Aert went back to those and helped them to return.

The yellow jersey group was 5:15 behind Barguil at that point but reduced its deficit on the final climb to 3:35 with 10 kilometers remaining.

The day’s big drama was about to play out.

Vingegaard flies, Pogačar fades

Quintana was feeling good and kicked clear from the yellow jersey group on the concluding climb of the Col du Granon. He caught and passed Geschke, and was 1 minute 52 seconds behind teammate Barguil with just under seven kilometers remaining.

Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) had been in trouble on the Galibier, but had rallied and was leading the Pogačar group with six kilometers left.

Bardet then kicked things off with a big attack. Vingegaard surged several minutes later, with Majka trying to lead Pogačar up to him but easing back when he realized his team leader was being dropped. Barguil was caught and left by Quintana with 4.4 kilometers remaining; Vingegaard then caught and dropped Bardet, and opened an ever-increasing gap over Pogačar and Thomas.

The yellow jersey had completely exploded and was soon on his own, following a lonely, losing path to the summit. Vingegaard was on a charge and sped past Quintana with four kilometers left, becoming the leading rider on the road. He had also just become the virtual yellow jersey, with Pogačar 40 seconds back at that point and slipping to 1:29 in arrears two kilometers later.

The young Slovenian continued to fade from there, being passed by Gaudu and Yates, and eventually crossed the line a distant seventh, 2:51 behind the new race leader.

It was a huge blow and while the Tour isn’t over, it’s been shaken up in a way very few expected.

 

Tour de France Stage 11 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma4:18:02
2QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:59
3BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:10
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:38
5GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:04
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers2:10
7POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates2:51
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:38
9KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma3:59
10BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:16
11LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies4:37
12VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe4:40
13MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates6:38
14MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ7:26
15MAS EnricMovistar Team8:08
16GESCHKE SimonCofidis8:08
17TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious9:48
18PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers9:55
19KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma11:31
20ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma11:31
21MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:17
22BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma13:47
23JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team13:53
24STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ16:57
25VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma17:27
26IZAGIRRE IonCofidis17:27
27VERONA CarlosMovistar Team20:48
28SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe21:41
29NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech22:08
30ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team22:20
31MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates24:45
32PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ25:54
33GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo25:54
34DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team25:54
35HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM26:12
36POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost26:44
37GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ26:48
38CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team27:06
39VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team27:16
40GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:16
41MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo27:16
42SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM27:16
43BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM27:16
44FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech27:16
45OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic27:16
46BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic27:16
47JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team27:16
48VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers27:16
49DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck27:16
50TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM27:16
51SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:16
52HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech27:16
53ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM27:16
54NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech27:16
55LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic27:16
56KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe27:16
57IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team27:16
58WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech27:16
59BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:59
60BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team28:08
61KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ28:28
62KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe28:45
63FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech28:45
64CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech28:45
65URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost28:45
66PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:45
67SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates28:59
68OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team29:01
69BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies29:42
70DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team29:42
71MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team29:42
72LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM29:42
73PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team29:42
74ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team29:42
75DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ29:42
76PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis29:46
77CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team29:50
78CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious29:50
79SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious29:50
80BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost30:32
81WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious30:32
82POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe30:32
83RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost30:32
84BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost30:32
85MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious30:32
86FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team30:32
87HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe30:32
88ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:32
89SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo30:37
90TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious30:37
91LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma30:40
92PEREZ AnthonyCofidis31:25
93THOMAS BenjaminCofidis31:25
94TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies31:25
95LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ31:25
96CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers31:36
97VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck31:57
98CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo32:18
99MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers32:20
100VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe32:37
101PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo32:42
102SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck33:04
103MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33:59
104GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM34:06
105COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team34:06
106DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost34:06
107BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies34:09
108GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious34:09
109VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma34:09
110SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic34:09
111BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM34:09
112RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team34:09
113GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers34:09
114GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe34:09
115DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM34:09
116VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:09
117BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech34:09
118KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:09
119PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:25
120CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic34:31
121PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck34:31
122EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM35:19
123BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies35:26
124DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM35:48
125ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers35:48
126CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost35:48
127HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic36:18
128SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies36:25
129KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck36:46
130PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck36:46
131JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco36:51
132GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco36:55
133MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM37:11
134BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37:23
135JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37:23
136MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37:23
137TORRES AlbertMovistar Team37:23
138GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team37:23
139LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM37:57
140LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM37:57
141HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:10
142GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal38:18
143WELLENS TimLotto Soudal38:59
144VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal38:59
145SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:59
146VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal38:59
147EWAN CalebLotto Soudal38:59
148STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo38:59
149KRON AndreasLotto Soudal38:59
150FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal38:59
151SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo38:59
152LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:59
153HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates38:59
154WALSCHEID MaxCofidis38:59
155JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal39:21
156BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates39:32
157LAFAY VictorCofidis39:52
158MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team40:08
159JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team40:08
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma 41:29:59
2BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:16
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates2:22
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2:26
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:37
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers3:06
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:13
8VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe7:23
9LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team8:07
10MAS EnricMovistar Team9:29
11PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers11:12
12KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma13:27
13MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ13:48
14ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma13:54
15BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic17:20
16MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:27
17JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team19:17
18KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma24:52
19MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates27:07
20POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost28:10
21KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe28:27
22BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma29:34
23SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious31:11
24MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates31:52
25TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious32:43
26PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team32:44
27CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious33:01
28KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe34:35
29PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ35:36
30URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost38:43
31GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo40:12
32IZAGIRRE IonCofidis41:45
33THOMAS BenjaminCofidis45:25
34JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team46:09
35SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46:50
36VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma48:37
37LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM50:42
38GESCHKE SimonCofidis51:29
39LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies53:15
40SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe53:44
41FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech55:37
42HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech55:41
43SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM56:45
44MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo57:05
45VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team59:30
46VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:00:16
47GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:00:33
48MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:00:37
49KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:03:07
50BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost1:03:16
51OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:03:48
52BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM1:03:55
53BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies1:04:32
54ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04:38
55VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:04:47
56STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:05:29
57IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team1:05:39
58PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06:13
59BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:06:56
60WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:07:17
61ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:07:34
62DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck1:08:24
63GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08:59
64CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:10:05
65HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:10:35
66FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:12:30
67SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck1:13:15
68POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:14:01
69DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team1:14:25
70WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:14:31
71TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:16:01
72CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:19:00
73CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:19:45
74SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:20:02
75OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:21:39
76MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:21:40
77LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:21:45
78CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech1:22:42
79PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis1:22:44
80GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:23:07
81ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM1:24:26
82TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:24:55
83NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:26:32
84MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:27:30
85LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1:29:04
86SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:32:02
87DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:32:09
88COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:32:53
89HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:33:23
90GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:33:25
91SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:34:26
92SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:34:58
93DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost1:36:17
94NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech1:36:45
95CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost1:37:10
96HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:37:47
97BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:38:04
98PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:38:56
99ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:39:21
100PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:40:24
101MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:40:40
102STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:40:42
103DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:42:16
104KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:43:11
105FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:44:06
106DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:44:22
107CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic1:45:24
108WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:45:41
109BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:45:45
110GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM1:46:30
111PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:46:31
112GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:46:42
113MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:49:20
114PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:49:57
115BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:50:08
116LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:51:43
117LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:53:18
118KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck1:53:54
119RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost1:54:06
120BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:55:04
121MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM1:55:30
122KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:55:31
123BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies1:56:27
124LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:56:53
125VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck1:57:23
126RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team1:57:26
127VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma1:57:43
128VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:57:49
129VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:58:28
130PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck1:58:28
131GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:58:29
132CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:58:45
133SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:00:07
134BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:00:09
135DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:00:42
136SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies2:01:44
137GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious2:01:51
138ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:03:24
139BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2:03:26
140HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:04:53
141LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM2:04:59
142BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech2:07:04
143EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:07:46
144VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:08:19
145JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:09:53
146WALSCHEID MaxCofidis2:10:05
147VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe2:11:08
148GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:13:23
149FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2:17:52
150JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal2:18:06
151JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:21:09
152MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:25:19
153JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:25:21
154LAFAY VictorCofidis2:25:47
155TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:26:38
156EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:29:25
157HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates2:37:24
158BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2:39:00
159TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies2:43:52
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma304
2JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team155
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates148
4CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost129
5LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma114
6PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck109
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma86
8SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies86
9CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech72
10MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco68
11PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo62
12GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
13GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ58
14BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies52
15MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team51
16VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50
17THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers47
18QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic46
19EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45
20JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team43
21ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma43
22KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43
23SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious43
24THOMAS BenjaminCofidis42
25VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe38
26BARDET RomainTeam DSM37
27BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost36
28WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious35
29YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers35
30SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33
31POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost31
32PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers30
33JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team30
34KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30
35TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious29
36MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM29
37MAS EnricMovistar Team27
38GESCHKE SimonCofidis27
39POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe27
40HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic27
41BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
42DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM24
43LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
44LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
45STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo21
46PEREZ AnthonyCofidis20
47VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers20
48VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal20
49KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma19
50VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe18
51LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies18
52KRON AndreasLotto Soudal18
53FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech17
54CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers17
55FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal17
56KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe16
57MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers16
58PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ15
59VERONA CarlosMovistar Team15
60ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
61CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
62DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team15
63BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
64BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM15
65HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech13
66ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team13
67GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM13
68GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13
69WALSCHEID MaxCofidis12
70BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates12
71LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM11
72SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11
73TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious11
74COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team11
75BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma10
76SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates10
77CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo10
78DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck9
79LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team8
80NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech8
81PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
82JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
83KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma7
84MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
85KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
86VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma7
87BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic6
88URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost6
89IZAGIRRE IonCofidis6
90PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
91RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost6
92VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal6
93JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
94CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
95VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team5
96GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
97HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe5
98VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck5
99PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4
100WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4
101TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4
102MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates3
103GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
104DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team3
105SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3
106DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3
107LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM3
108MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2
109KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2
110BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2
111MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1
112OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1
113SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
114HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1
115BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-10
116SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo-18
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 41:32:21
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers8:50
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates29:30
4JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team43:47
5LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM48:20
6GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ58:11
7ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:02:16
8STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:03:07
9WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:12:09
10LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:19:23
11DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:29:47
12SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:32:36
13PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:38:02
14KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:40:49
15BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:47:46
16RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost1:51:44
17MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM1:53:08
18BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies1:54:05
19VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:56:06
20BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:57:47
21DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:58:20
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:02:31
23EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:05:24
24VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:05:57
25HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates2:35:02
26BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2:36:38
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GESCHKE SimonCofidis43
2LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies35
3VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma30
4BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic30
5POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates18
6JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team18
7VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma17
8QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic15
9PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
10BARDET RomainTeam DSM12
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers12
12CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost11
13GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10
14TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious9
15IZAGIRRE IonCofidis7
16VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7
17YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers6
18ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma6
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe6
20HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech6
21SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious5
22CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5
23CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team4
24CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
25ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM3
26SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
27FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
28LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2
29JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
30SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1
31KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
32VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
33FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1
34MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
35BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 24:37:03
2Jumbo-Visma11:35
3Groupama - FDJ32:44
4UAE Team Emirates40:26
5BORA - hansgrohe53:03
6Team Arkéa Samsic59:34
7Bahrain - Victorious1:18:33
8Movistar Team1:21:23
9Cofidis1:23:06
10Team DSM1:29:05
11AG2R Citroën Team1:39:29
12EF Education-EasyPost1:40:02
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:46:12
14Astana Qazaqstan Team1:52:27
15Israel - Premier Tech2:02:16
16Trek - Segafredo2:09:44
17B&B Hotels - KTM2:41:21
18TotalEnergies3:06:02
19Alpecin-Deceuninck3:20:24
20Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:31:54
21Lotto Soudal4:11:44
22Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:32:01

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

