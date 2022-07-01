Tour de France: Stefan Bissegger spins massive 64-tooth chainring in stage 1 time trial 

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

It’s a veritable dinner plate with crank arms attached.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) rode a massive 64-tooth chainring at the stage 1 time trial of the Tour de France in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Riders often run larger chainrings for time trials as they pursue the fastest possible time, but the expansion is usually limited to a 56- or 58-tooth ring, over the 53- or 54-tooth ones usually used on road stages. There was good reason for the oversized chainring today, however.

Famously flat Denmark delivered a brief, non-technical 13.2-kilometer exclamation point of an opening time trial course so riders could think about pushing for a massive top speed, and that means adding enough teeth to rival a shark’s smile.

Going fast wouldn’t be Bissegger’s problem, however. Rainy conditions, another quintessential aspect of Denmark, defined the day, no doubt playing a role in the the Swiss rider crashing twice in the brief course, and out of contention to take the first maillot jaune leader’s jersey.

The chainring is badged under EF Education team component sponsor FSA, though no chainring of that size is listed on the brand’s website. VeloNews has reached out to FSA for further details. The chainring was attached to K-Force Light crank arm from the same brand.