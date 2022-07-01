Tour de France standings: How all the classifications look after stage 1

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Stage 1 of the Tour de France went to a Belgian, but it wasn’t Wout Van Aert who triumphed in the end. The Jumbo-Visma rider led after displacing Filippo Ganna and was savoring thoughts of yellow, but was in turn bumped out of the hot seat by a surprising — and surprised — Yves Lampaert.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider ended the stage five seconds ahead of his compatriot, with Tadej Pogačar best of the overall favorites in third, seven seconds off the win. Ganna was a further three seconds in arrears after a puncture caused him to lose tire pressure.

Mathieu Van der Poel and home favorite Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) completed the top six.

Aside from Pogačar, two other GC riders were in the top ten. Last year’s Tour runner-up Jonas Vingegaard surprisingly beat his Jumbo-Visma teammate Primož Roglič by a second. They yielded eight and nine seconds respectively to Pogačar, which is far from decisive, but which may still give them a few nervous thoughts this evening.

Early leader Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) finished ninth, with Dylan Teuns shrugging off the boos directed at the under-investigation Bahrain-Victorious riders to place tenth.

Without any hills on the course, there were no points awarded for the King of the Mountains competition.

The best young rider competition lead goes, unsurprisingly, to Pogačar, who ended the day far ahead of Tom Pidcock. The offroad star used all of his skill in the wet corners but is 17 seconds to the shy of the white jersey.

The day’s big story concerns the yellow jersey, though, with Lampaert — “just a farmer’s son from Belgium,” in his own words — now wearing the famous maillot jaune for the first time in his career. It’s perhaps karmic compensation for his big crash in Paris-Roubaix earlier this year, which saw him hit the deck when he clipped a spectator.

Lampaert is also in the maillot vert, but the impossibility of wearing both jerseys means that Van Aert will be the one sporting green on Saturday.

That first road race stage could well be a day for the sprinters and with time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds on offer at the finish, Van Aert will have another chance to scoop the first Tour de France yellow jersey of his career.

The polka-dot jersey will also be on offer, with a trio of category four climbs in the first half of the stage.

Stage 1: Copenhagen to Copenhagen ITT

1. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team, in 15-17

2. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, at 5 seconds

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 7 secs

4. Flippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, at 10 secs

5. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, at 13 secs

6. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, at 15 secs

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, same

8. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 16 secs

9. Bauke Molema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 17 secs

10. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Victorious, at 20 secs

General classification:

1. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team, in 15-17

2. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, at 5 seconds

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 7 secs

4. Flippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, at 10 secs

5. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, at 13 secs

6. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, at 15 secs

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, same

8. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 16 secs

9. Bauke Molema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 17 secs

10. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Victorious, at 20 secs

Points classification:

1. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team, 20 points

2. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, 17

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 15

Best young rider:

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 15-17

2. Tom Pidcock (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers, at 17 secs

3. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal, at 26 secs

Teams:

1. Jumbo-Visma, in 46-27

2. Ineos Grenadiers, at 21 secs

3. Trek-Segafredo, at 37 secs